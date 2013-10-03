FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses under new California law
October 3, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

Illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses under new California law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Illegal immigrants living in California may soon be able to apply for driver’s licenses under a law signed on Thursday by Governor Jerry Brown, in the latest in a string of moves expanding privileges for such immigrants in the most populous U.S. state.

The move marked a major victory for Latino and immigration rights activists who have fought for decades for such a law, which was expected to spur 1.4 million people to apply for licenses over the next three years.

The bill was previously passed in the Democratic-led state legislature by votes of 28-8 in the Senate and 55-19 in the Assembly. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

