FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exchange student from Ghana dies in California kayak accident
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 25, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Exchange student from Ghana dies in California kayak accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Lifeguards and dive teams in California on Sunday recovered the body of a 17-year-old exchange student from Ghana whose kayak capsized near San Diego, officials said.

Abdul Razak Shanun’s body was spotted near San Diego’s Mission Bay during a search, San Diego Lifeguards said.

“It is believed that the kayaker was not wearing a life jacket,” before he capsized, lifeguards said in a tweet.

Shanun had rented the kayak on Saturday, heading out on the west side of Mission Bay where he capsized and drowned, authorities said.

It was unclear whether he had a life jacket in the kayak, and if so, why he chose not to wear it.

The teen was an exchange student at Balboa City School, local media reported. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.