FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Risks of California municipal bankruptcies rising-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Risks of California municipal bankruptcies rising-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - California likely will experience “a greater share” of defaults and bankruptcies than other areas of the country, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday.

There have been three prominent municipal bankruptcy filings in the Golden State since June, including Stockton, reflecting a broad pattern of fiscal stress, Moody’s said.

“However, we expect the number of filings and defaults will be low relative to the 93 Moody’s rated and 389 unrated city credits in California,” the credit agency said in a report. The risks for bondholders are greater with issuers whose credits are not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.