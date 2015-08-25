FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court upholds racketeering conviction against Hollywood investigator
August 25, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court upholds racketeering conviction against Hollywood investigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld several convictions against Anthony Pellicano over illegal wiretaps, including racketeering, while reversing a conviction for aiding and abetting computer fraud.

Once known as Hollywood’s private eye to the stars, Pellicano was convicted in 2008 for running a vast criminal enterprise involving wiretapping and bribery to fix the problems of his wealthy clients.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Tuesday sent Pellicano’s case back to a lower court for resentencing. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

