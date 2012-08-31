California lawmakers pass pension reform measure, send to governor

SACRAMENTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - California’s Democratic-run state Senate voted 36-1 in favor of a pension reform plan on Friday that cuts back some of the most generous public employee retirement benefits in the nation and sent it on for the governor to sign.

The pension law, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats who control the legislature, would modestly raise retirement ages and reduce benefits.

The state Assembly already passed the measure in a 48-8 vote earlier on Friday, the last day for state lawmakers to pass legislation.