California governor signs landmark high-speed rail bill
July 18, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

California governor signs landmark high-speed rail bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, July 18 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed an initial funding bill for the state’s ambitious high-speed rail project, clearing the way for construction of a 130-mile section of track through the state’s agricultural heartland.

“This legislation will help put thousands of people in California back to work,” Brown said at a signing ceremony in Los Angeles. “By improving regional transportation systems, we are investing in the future of our state and making California a better place to live and work.”

The bullet train network, expected to take decades to complete, would eventually connect Sacramento and San Francisco to Los Angeles, with stops along the way.

