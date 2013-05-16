FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P long-term view of California unchanged on budget revision
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

S&P long-term view of California unchanged on budget revision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - California’s long-term credit outlook will not change due to Governor Jerry Brown’s revised budget for fiscal 2014, which projects lower revenue and therefore lower spending, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday.

Several factors could block California from a “significantly higher rating” in the future, S&P said in its comment. Earlier this year, the agency raised its credit rating on California’s general obligation debt by one notch to A from A minus.

Impediments to a higher rating include California’s unfunded retiree health care liability, contributions that are lower than required to the teachers’ pension system, and a volatile revenue structure, S&P said. It said the revised budget does not propose changes to these “weaker elements of the state’s credit profile.”

California’s “fiscal and cash position continue to be stronger than at this point in 2012, albeit with some economic clouds on the horizon,” S&P said. “The restrained approach to forecasting state revenue also helps set the overall tone for the coming weeks of final budget negotiations.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.