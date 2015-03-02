FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-California court rules San Diego sex offender law unconstitutional
#Target LGBT
March 2, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-California court rules San Diego sex offender law unconstitutional

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from ruling, background)

LOS ANGELES, March 2 (Reuters) - The California Supreme Court ruled on Monday that San Diego County’s “blanket” enforcement of the state’s sex offender residency laws was unconstitutional, a decision that could open the door to wider challenges of the statute.

California’s top court issued the ruling in a legal challenge by four registered sex offenders from San Diego who argued that the restrictions on where they could live infringed on their rights under the U.S. constitution.

A trial court agreed, saying the residency restrictions could be applied only if they were based on specific circumstances of each parolee. That decision was upheld by an appeals court and the California Supreme Court agreed.

“Blanket enforcement of residency restrictions against these parolees has ... infringed on their liberty and privacy interests, however limited, while bearing no rational relationship to advancing the state’s legitimate goal of protecting children from sexual predators, and has violated their basic constitutional right to be free of unreasonable, arbitrary and oppressive official action,” Justice Marvin Baxter wrote for the court. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
