California's Stockton to exit bankruptcy Wednesday

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The California city of Stockton said it will exit bankruptcy on Wednesday, about two-and-a-half years after it filed.

Stockton, which sits about 65 miles east of San Francisco and has a population of about 300,000, was the largest city in U.S. history to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy when it filed in June 2012, suffering from a housing market crash and financial mismanagement. Stockton’s bankruptcy was eclipsed in July 2013 when Detroit filed; Detroit exited bankruptcy last year.

“There is cause for celebration,” Stockton’s city manager, Kurt Wilson, said in a statement on the city’s website. “We have worked long and hard to get to this day. The stigma of bankruptcy is lifted and we can move our city forward toward recovery.”

Stockton’s plan to exit bankruptcy was approved in October with a reduction in debts imposed on creditors, including Franklin Templeton, which took a haircut from its collateral of golf courses and a park. Templeton objected to the plan.

Bondholders were also forced to make concessions and retirees lost healthcare benefits of $550 million. Pensions administered by public pension giant Calpers were, however, left untouched.