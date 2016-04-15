California appeals court upholds teacher job protection laws

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A California appeals court sided with unions on Thursday in overturning a lower-court ruling that declared tenure and other job protection laws for public school teachers to be unconstitutional.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the state’s Second Appellate District dealt a blow to education reform groups that sued on behalf of nine students, saying that teacher tenure put poor and minority students at a disproportionately greater risk of being taught by less effective instructors.

The June 2014 ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge in a landmark case known as Vergara v. California had already been put on hold pending appeal, keeping teacher tenure and other job protections intact.

The group behind the lawsuit, Students Matter, vowed to appeal Thursday’s reversal to the state Supreme Court.

The case comes at a time of bitter political wrangling over how best to reinvigorate a U.S. public school system that leaves many American children lagging behind students in countries such as Finland and South Korea.

The original decision striking down tenure drew national attention. Then-U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan hailed it as a “mandate” to fix problems in public schools, while some educational reformers and newspaper editorialists joined in cheering the ruling.

But politically powerful teacher unions denounced the decision, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris appealed with the backing of Governor Jerry Brown. Both are Democrats.