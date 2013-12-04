Hundreds evacuated from San Francisco train station due to smoke -media

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Commuters were evacuated from at least one San Francisco Bay Area transit station on Wednesday after a train reported its brakes were smoking in a tunnel, and some passengers may have suffered from smoke inhalation, local media reported.

The Bay Area’s KTVU television reported that about 300 people were evacuated from a transit station in the suburbs east of San Francisco, and cited firefighters as saying that 10 to 15 people were complaining of smoke inhalation symptoms. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)