FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds evacuated from San Francisco train station due to smoke -media
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 4, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Hundreds evacuated from San Francisco train station due to smoke -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Commuters were evacuated from at least one San Francisco Bay Area transit station on Wednesday after a train reported its brakes were smoking in a tunnel, and some passengers may have suffered from smoke inhalation, local media reported.

The Bay Area’s KTVU television reported that about 300 people were evacuated from a transit station in the suburbs east of San Francisco, and cited firefighters as saying that 10 to 15 people were complaining of smoke inhalation symptoms. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.