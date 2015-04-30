California water plan has less money for environmental restoration

OAKLAND, Calif., April 30 (Reuters) - A controversial plan to divert water from above a key California watershed, pushed hard by Governor Jerry Brown as a vital new anchor for the state’s drought-parched water system, would involve far less environmental restoration than initially proposed under changes announced on Thursday.

The 70 percent cutback in proposed restoration work for the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta comes amid acknowledgement by the state that federal environmental officials would not approve California’s request for 50 years of guaranteed water removal of water from just above the watershed in the Sacramento River.

At a news conference in Oakland, Brown pitched the reduction in funding as positive, saying his earlier proposal to restore 100,000 acres (40,000 hectares) of wetlands and other parts of the delta was an ideal vision, but that spending far less money to restore 30,000 acres (12,000 ha) was more realistic.

“We’re not perfect,” Brown said. “We’re taking it step by step.”

Under the version of the proposal announced Thursday, California would still build two massive tunnels to bypass the delta by taking water directly to the California Aqueduct before it is sent to farms and communities in the southern and central part of the state.

The infrastructure plan would still cost up to $16 billion, but the reduced restoration would cost just $300 million, rather than the $8 billion initially proposed, Brown’s staff said.

Flanked by federal and state water officials, Brown said the plan would shore up the state’s supply while also protecting the delta, which provides water for 25 million people and is habitat for many species of fish.

The plan is criticized by environmental groups who say it would damage the delta by reducing the amount of water that flows into it.

E. Robert Wright, an attorney for environmental group Friends of the River, said there was a “100 percent chance” his organization would sue if the plan were enacted.

“This is all being done for giant, subsidized agriculture,” Wright said.

Barbara Barrigan-Parilla, a spokeswoman for Restore the Delta, said: “You can’t save the delta by pumping half of its fresh water.”

But Brown rejected those criticisms, saying the delta and the rivers that feed it could not go back to their wild conditions - as he said some environmentalists want - with 39 million people living in the state.

"This is not just some piece of rhetoric," Brown said. "This is an imperative."