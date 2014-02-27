FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment chief of top US pension fund Calpers dies after cancer
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

Investment chief of top US pension fund Calpers dies after cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of Calpers, the largest pension fund in the United States, has died after a battle with cancer, his office said on Wednesday. He was 62.

Joe Dear, diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, had been on leave from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System since last month for treatment.

“It is with tremendous sadness that Calpers announces the passing of Joseph A. Dear, our Chief Investment Officer,” his office said in a statement.

Dear joined Calpers, California’s $282 billion pension fund for public employees, as CIO in March 2009 after the value of its assets had dropped to about $165 billion.

He had previously served as executive director of the Washington State Investment Board.

Calpers said in June that Dear had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment. He returned to work full-time in December before going on leave in January to resume treatment.

Ted Eliopoulos, senior investment officer for real assets at Calpers, had served as acting CIO during Dear’s absence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.