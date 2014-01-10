FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calpers chief investment officer on leave for cancer treatment
January 10, 2014

Calpers chief investment officer on leave for cancer treatment

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of Calpers, California’s $282 billion pension fund for public employees, is taking leave to resume cancer treatment, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Joe Dear was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and began treatment, which Calpers announced in June. Dear had returned to work full-time last month.

Ted Eliopoulos, senior investment officer for real assets, will serve as acting chief investment officer, Calpers spokesman Brad Pacheco said.

Eliopoulos served in the same capacity at the biggest U.S. public pension fund during Dear’s previous absence for treatment.

Dear joined Calpers, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, as its chief investment officer in March 2009 after the value of its assets had dropped to about $165 billion.

Dear previously served as executive director of the Washington State Investment Board.

