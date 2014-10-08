FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
October 8, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Calpers selects GCM Grosvenor to run private equity commitment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees’ Retirement System said on Wednesday it would employ GCM Grosvenor to run its new $200 million private equity emerging manager commitment.

Calpers said the new program would launch by the end of the year via a fund-of-funds vehicle. The pension fund would also invest $100 million in AGI Resmark Housing Fund, LLC, a San Francisco Bay Area-focused multi-family residential apartment development fund.

Calpers considers itself a leader in developing and implementing newly formed firms or firms raising first- or second-time funds, called emerging manager programs. Since 2010, the pension fund has committed $900 million to these types of funds.

Grosvenor, a large independent alternative asset management firm, manages approximately $47 billion in assets and multiple emerging manager programs for large institutional investors, including public pension plans and corporate plans.

San Francisco-based AGI Capital is an emerging manager-led real estate investment company that focuses on enhancing communities while delivering strong market returns for investors and partners.

Calpers has invested nearly $12 billion with 395 emerging managers, and since 2010, the pension fund has made more than $1 billion in new commitments to emerging manager strategies.

As the largest public pension fund in the United States, Calpers’ approximately $300 billion in assets is administered to more than 1.6 million members in its retirement system and more than 1.3 million workers in health benefits across the state. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)

