Floridians defeat amendment to reduce abortion privacy rights
November 7, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

Floridians defeat amendment to reduce abortion privacy rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Voters in Florida rejected a Republican-sponsored ballot initiative to ban public funding of abortions, something the state currently does not offer.

Amendment 6 also would have eliminated privacy rights under the state constitution, potentially moving the state closer toward requiring minors to get parental consent for abortions.

Unofficial state results showed the amendment, one of 11 drafted by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature, losing by 55 percent to 45 percent. Florida ballot amendments require 60 percent approval to pass.

“In this election, we Floridians had to defend our constitution from assault by our own legislature,” said Howard Simon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.

The defeat of Amendment 6 “represents a victory over an attempted overreach by Tallahassee politicians - overreach into the private medical decisions of Florida women.”

Another ballot imitative in Montana would require parental notification for teenage girls seeking abortion.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote 37 states have parental notification laws. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Bernard Orr)

