FBI, police said probing threats to Akin after rape remarks
August 24, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

FBI, police said probing threats to Akin after rape remarks

Jim Wolf

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI are investigating rape threats against Representative Todd Akin and those close to him, a spokesman for the Missouri Republican said Thursday.

Akin, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, sparked a furor this week after he told a television interviewer that relatively few pregnancies result from “legitimate” rape because “the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”

“I can verify that the Capitol Police and the FBI are working together to investigate threats made against Congressman Akin, his staff and family,” Steve Taylor, Akin’s district director and spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.

“There have been threats of rape of staff, (of) the congressman’s family and the congressman himself, and suggestions that people should die,” he said.

“We have reported those threats to the Capitol Police.”

The Capitol Police did not return phone calls seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the FBI had no immediate comment.

Akin is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in November.

