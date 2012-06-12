Southern Arizona voters picking Giffords' replacement

TUCSON, June 12 (Reuters) - Thousands of voters turned out in southern Arizona on Tuesday to pick a replacement for former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who stepped down in January to focus on her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head.

Ron Barber, Giffords’ hand-picked successor and a former aide faces Jesse Kelly, a construction project manager and Iraq War veteran, in the Arizona contest that has gained broad national attention.

Giffords, a Democrat, was shot a year earlier during a meet-and-greet event outside a Tucson grocery store. The shooting killed six people and injured 13 others, among them Barber, who was shot in the face and thigh.

Giffords was seen as a rising Democratic star in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner of Tuesday’s election in the Tucson-based 8th Congressional District will serve out the six months left in her term.

“I think its a very important ... election,” retiree Karen Miller said after casting her vote at a Tucson polling station early on Tuesday.

Miller, who is 70 and is a lifelong Republican, said she voted for Barber because she was concerned about social security and “the way things are going with the Republicans screwing stuff up.”

Barber has focused his campaign on rebuilding the middle class, protecting Medicare and Social Security, bolstering veteran’s services and reforming the nation’s immigration efforts. He wants more agents at the Arizona-Mexico border, not miles away.

Barber also wants the nation to be more energy independent, and Tucson to become the “solar capital of the country”.

Kelly, 30, came within 2 percentage points of unseating three-term incumbent Giffords in November 2010, in the southern Arizona district where Republicans now hold a 25,000-voter edge. Independents also play a big role, accounting for roughly 30 percent of registered voters.

A conservative Iraq War veteran, he is campaigning on job creation, lowering taxes and strengthening the economy. He is a strong advocate for building a double-layered fence on the Mexico border. Kelly was not immediately available for comment.

Kelly has criticized the Obama administration’s healthcare reforms and job creation efforts. He maintained that Barber would blindly follow along if elected.

Analysts and polls indicate Barber had a strong edge ahead of the vote.

A poll released on Monday by Public Policy Polling showed Barber leading Kelly by 53 percent to 41 percent. The survey polled 1,058 likely voters over the weekend and has a margin of error of 3 points.

The contest has attracted big dollars, with independent political committees pumping $2.2 million into the race, according to the Federal Election Commission. The latest filings show Barber with $390,000 in available cash and Kelly with $83,000.

After the special election, voters will head to the polls again in November to elect a representative for a full two-year term. (Additional reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Carol Bishopric)