November 1, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Bloomberg endorses Obama for a second term, climate change a focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday endorsed President Barack Obama for a second term, citing the importance of Obama’s record on climate change, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating blow dealt to the New York area by storm Sandy.

“Our climate is changing,” Bloomberg wrote in an opinion article for Bloomberg View. “And while the increase in extreme weather we have experienced in New York City and around the world may or may not be the result of it, the risk that it might be - given this week’s devastation - should compel all elected leaders to take immediate action.”

Bloomberg said Obama has taken significant steps to reduce carbon consumption, whereas Republican challenger Mitt Romney has backtracked on earlier positions he had taken as governor of Massachusetts to battle climate change.

