Bill Clinton to campaign for Obama in Ohio, Florida next week
September 6, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Bill Clinton to campaign for Obama in Ohio, Florida next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fresh from a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton will campaign next week for President Barack Obama in Ohio and Florida, campaign officials said.

Clinton gave a stirring address at the convention in Charlotte on Wednesday, lashing out at Republicans with a folksy charm that delighted Democrats and the Obama campaign.

Ohio and Florida are two critical swing states in the presidential election that Obama would like to win in order to defeat Republican rival Mitt Romney.

Sending Clinton to those states confirms how effective the re-election campaign sees him as a surrogate for Obama, with whom the ex-president has not always had a strong relationship.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
