November 7, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

SCORECARD-Projected results in the U.S. Electoral College

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Voters went to the polls in the U.S.
presidential election on Tuesday but the Electoral College, not
the popular vote, actually elects the president of the United
States.
    There are 538 members of the Electoral College, allotted to
each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Two hundred
seventy votes are needed to win the election.
    Following is a tally of the likely Electoral College votes
won by Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, based on states where at
least two television networks have projected a winner, as well
as those in which little contest was expected:


LIKELY TOTAL IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE RACE SO FAR  
 Obama:                     303                       
 Romney:                    206                       
 
 
STATES WITH A PROJECTED WINNER           
 State                 Likely winner  Electoral votes 
 California                Obama            55        
 Colorado                  Obama             9        
 Connecticut               Obama             7        
 Delaware                  Obama             3        
 District of Columbia      Obama             3        
 Hawaii                    Obama             4        
 Illinois                  Obama            20        
 Iowa                      Obama             6        
 Maryland                  Obama            10        
 Maine                     Obama             4        
 Massachusetts             Obama            11        
 Minnesota                 Obama            10        
 New Jersey                Obama            14        
 Michigan                  Obama            16        
 New Hampshire             Obama             4        
 New Mexico                Obama             5        
 New York                  Obama            29        
 Nevada                    Obama             6        
 Ohio                      Obama            18        
 Oregon                    Obama             7        
 Pennsylvania              Obama            20        
 Rhode Island              Obama             4        
 Vermont                   Obama             3        
 Virginia                  Obama            13        
 Washington                Obama            12        
 Wisconsin                 Obama            10        
 Alaska                    Romney            3        
 Arizona                   Romney           11        
 Arkansas                  Romney            6        
 Alabama                   Romney            9        
 Georgia                   Romney           16        
 Idaho                     Romney            4        
 Indiana                   Romney           11        
 Kansas                    Romney            6        
 Kentucky                  Romney            8        
 Louisiana                 Romney            8        
 Mississippi               Romney            6        
 Missouri                  Romney           10        
 Montana                   Romney            3        
 Nebraska                  Romney            5        
 North Dakota              Romney            3        
 North Carolina            Romney           15        
 Oklahoma                  Romney            7        
 South Carolina            Romney            9        
 South Dakota              Romney            3        
 Tennessee                 Romney           11        
 Texas                     Romney           38        
 Utah                      Romney            6        
 West Virginia             Romney            5        
 Wyoming                   Romney            3        
 
 
SWING STATES WITHOUT A PROJECTED WINNER      
 State                                Electoral votes 
 Florida                                    29

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
