SCORECARD-Projected results in the U.S. Electoral College

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Voters went to the polls in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday but the Electoral College, not the popular vote, actually elects the president of the United States. There are 538 members of the Electoral College, allotted to each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Two hundred seventy votes are needed to win the election. Following is a tally of the likely Electoral College votes won by Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, based on states where at least two television networks have projected a winner, as well as those in which little contest was expected: LIKELY TOTAL IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE RACE SO FAR Obama: 303 Romney: 206 STATES WITH A PROJECTED WINNER State Likely winner Electoral votes California Obama 55 Colorado Obama 9 Connecticut Obama 7 Delaware Obama 3 District of Columbia Obama 3 Hawaii Obama 4 Illinois Obama 20 Iowa Obama 6 Maryland Obama 10 Maine Obama 4 Massachusetts Obama 11 Minnesota Obama 10 New Jersey Obama 14 Michigan Obama 16 New Hampshire Obama 4 New Mexico Obama 5 New York Obama 29 Nevada Obama 6 Ohio Obama 18 Oregon Obama 7 Pennsylvania Obama 20 Rhode Island Obama 4 Vermont Obama 3 Virginia Obama 13 Washington Obama 12 Wisconsin Obama 10 Alaska Romney 3 Arizona Romney 11 Arkansas Romney 6 Alabama Romney 9 Georgia Romney 16 Idaho Romney 4 Indiana Romney 11 Kansas Romney 6 Kentucky Romney 8 Louisiana Romney 8 Mississippi Romney 6 Missouri Romney 10 Montana Romney 3 Nebraska Romney 5 North Dakota Romney 3 North Carolina Romney 15 Oklahoma Romney 7 South Carolina Romney 9 South Dakota Romney 3 Tennessee Romney 11 Texas Romney 38 Utah Romney 6 West Virginia Romney 5 Wyoming Romney 3 SWING STATES WITHOUT A PROJECTED WINNER State Electoral votes Florida 29