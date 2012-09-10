FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Democrats raise more than $114 million in August
September 10, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Obama, Democrats raise more than $114 million in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $114 million in August, filling up its coffers for an expensive fall against well-funded Republican rival Mitt Romney.

The Democratic incumbent broadened his donor base with more than 317,000 donors who had never given money before, said Obama campaign manager Jim Messina in a statement.

“The key to fighting back against the special interests writing limitless checks to support Mitt Romney is growing our donor base, and we did substantially in the month of August,” Messina said. “That is a critical downpayment on the organization we are building across the country -- the largest grassroots campaign in history.”

