In Virginia, Obama accuses Romney of having "Romnesia"
October 19, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

In Virginia, Obama accuses Romney of having "Romnesia"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama turned his opponent’s name into an ailment on Friday, accusing rival Mitt Romney of having “Romnesia” for emphasizing moderate positions rather than the conservative ones he put forward in the Republican primary race.

Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, has closed a gap in opinion polls with the Democratic incumbent after giving a strong performance in the first presidential debate on Oct. 3, during which he sounded a moderate note on healthcare reform and the need for government regulation - highlights of Obama’s platform.

After a lackluster appearance in that debate, the president has given fiery retorts since then, both in the second debate on Oct. 16 - which many observers said Obama won - and on the campaign trail.

Obama told a crowd of some 9,000 in the battleground state of Virginia that Romney was backtracking on his conservative-leaning promises.

“He’s forgetting what his own positions are, and he’s betting that you will, too. I mean, he’s changing up so much and backtracking and sidestepping, we’ve gotta ... name this condition that he’s going through,” Obama said.

“I think it’s called Romnesia,” he said to hoots and applause from the crowd.

Obama took the riff on amnesia to great length, describing “symptoms” that coincided with Romney’s positions on abortion and taxes for the wealthy.

