Michigan high court allows pro-union measure on November ballot
September 5, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Michigan high court allows pro-union measure on November ballot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday a measure that would enshrine the right to collective bargaining in the state constitution can be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot, a victory for labor unions in the state that is home to major auto companies.

The measure, backed by organized labor, asks the voters of Michigan to decide whether collective bargaining of labor contracts should be a right guaranteed by the state constitution.

The state’s Republican governor and attorney general opposed the proposed referendum, arguing that it would have serious implications for a host of other laws and was too complex to explain on the ballot.

But the state high court said supporters of the measure met the requirements of state law for placing it on the November ballot.

