US regulators clear hurdle for text message donations

* Carriers’ concerns had put launch of text-to-donate on hold

* FEC ruled carriers not responsible for fraud, excessive donations

* Said carriers can refuse service based on commercial criteria

By Alina Selyukh

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Americans moved a step closer to being able to make campaign contributions by text message on Wednesday when the Federal Election Commission approved protections sought by wireless carriers over fraud and profitability.

The FEC ruled that wireless carriers would have no responsibility for possible fraudulent donations and could decide whether to refuse text-donation services to campaigns if they are not deemed commercially viable.

The FEC’s historic approval of text-to-donate for political campaigns on June 11 allowed anonymous donations by text capped at $10 per text, $50 per month and $200 per cycle to comply with disclosure requirements.

The campaigns of Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney both support such donations, which were touted as a step toward empowering smaller donors in the 2012 campaign marked by a flood of multimillion-dollar donations.

But the mobile companies that would implement the program, including the four U.S. giants Sprint Nextel Corp, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile USA, asked the FEC for another vote for more specific guidance.

The carriers’ were concerned about liability over fraudulent or excessive donations and discretion over participating campaigns, industry officials have said.

The FEC on Wednesday put the onus on the political campaigns, saying they were “solely responsible” for ensuring donations comply with federal laws that prohibit donations from corporations, foreign nationals and people under 18 years old.

The FEC also ruled that carriers, like other vendors in the past, should be allowed to develop commercial eligibility criteria that would allow them to refuse text message donation services to some campaigns.

“Wireless service providers propose ‘to establish objective business criteria that are specific to political contribution text messaging campaigns.’ They may decide, for commercial reasons, to accept only proposals from some political committees and not others,” the FEC said in the new ruling.

“Alternatively, the wireless service providers may decide that it would not be in their ‘commercial’ interest to participate in the political fundraising process and ‘refuse participation by all political committees.'”

That position raised red flags among some observers who worry it gives phone companies dangerous power to pick and chose participants. Wireless carriers have argued they need that power to protect themselves from damages to their business and brands.

The text donation proposal was brought to the FEC by political consulting firms Red Blue T LLC and ArmourMedia Inc and corporate aggregator m-Qube Inc, which serves as a middleman between campaigns and mobile companies.

Industry sources expect the text-to-donate to launch before the Nov. 6 election. Wireless carriers operate on their own timelines and independently vet each fundraising program.

The 2012 campaign has been marked by an unprecedented flow of multimillion-dollar donations to outside spending groups that have no fundraising limits.