FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romney needs better team to beat Obama-Murdoch
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Romney needs better team to beat Obama-Murdoch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Mitt Romney needs a better campaign team if he wants to defeat President Barack Obama in the U.S. election in November, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch said on a social media network on Sunday.

“Met Romney last week,” Murdoch wrote on Twitter. “Tough O Chicago pols will be hard to beat unless he drops old friends from team and hires some real pros. Doubtful.”

Murdoch, a worldwide media mogul whose News Corp owns the Fox brand of TV networks and movie studios in the United States also tweeted, “US election is referendum on Obama, all else pretty minor.”

A few days earlier, Murdoch wrote that Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who has wrapped up the Republican nomination for president, “Seems to play everything safe, make no news except burn off Hispanics.”

Recent public opinion polls give Obama a slight lead over Romney.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.