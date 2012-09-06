Obama consoles supporters missing speech after venue change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama sought to console the tens of thousands of supporters who were cut out from attending his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention after foul weather forced a change in venue.

Obama had been due to speak in a 74,000-seat open-air stadium but Democrats said looming thunderstorms threatened safety and they moved the event to a nearby 20,000-seat arena.

“I know it is especially disappointing for a lot of you who worked hard to get your tickets to the event or traveled or planned to travel a long way at your own expense to be here,” Obama said in an Internet broadcast to supporters.

“So my main message is we can’t let a little thunder and lightning get us down. We’re going to have to roll with it,” he said.

The venue change was a setback for Obama, whose campaign billed the convention as the “most open and accessible in history” and hoped the huge, jammed stadium would offer a visual spectacle like the one from his 2008 acceptance speech in a football stadium in Denver.

Obama’s campaign had given thousands of supporters from around the country free tickets to the address, the biggest speech of his re-election fight against Republican Mitt Romney.

Democrats had to switch gears and direct those supporters to more than 6,000 “watch parties” across the country and online and TV broadcasts, said campaign national field director Jeremy Bird.