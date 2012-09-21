FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ann Romney's plane makes emergency landing, all safe
September 21, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ann Romney's plane makes emergency landing, all safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ann Romney’s airplane made an emergency landing in Colorado on Friday after its cabin filled with smoke, the campaign of her husband, Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney, said.

Everyone on board the private plane was safe, a campaign spokesman said.

Mrs. Romney and her husband spoke shortly after the landing, Rick Gurka, a Romney campaign press aide, told reporters traveling with the candidate in Las Vegas.

The cause was believed to be an electrical fire, Romney campaign press secretary Andrea Saul said in a tweet.

