September 24, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Obama should call China currency manipulator Oct. 15 -Romney aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration should formally declare China a currency manipulator in a semi-annual Treasury Department report due to be released on Oct. 15, a spokesman for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said on Monday.

“Governor Romney believes China should be labeled a currency manipulator - without delaying the report - and he will move to label them as such on Day One,” Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said in an emailed reply to a query.

Earlier on Monday a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to say whether the Obama administration would release the politically sensitive report on time or delay it until after the Nov. 6 election.

