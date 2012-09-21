FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campaign to issue health summaries for Romney, Ryan
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Campaign to issue health summaries for Romney, Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign will release information on Friday about the current health of Romney and his running mate Paul Ryan, a family representative said.

Brad Malt, the trustee of Mitt and Ann Romney’s blind trust, said in a blog post that “physician letters” for both candidates would be issued at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), the same time the campaign makes public Romney’s 2011 tax returns.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, 65, is thought to be in good health. Wisconsin Congressman Ryan, 42, is known to be a fitness fanatic.

Disclosures of the health of presidential candidates has been common practice for decades.

