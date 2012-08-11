Romney to announce vice presidential choice Saturday

NORFOLK, Va., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will announce his choice of a vice presidential running mate on Saturday, his campaign announced on Friday night.

Romney is to announce who will join him on the ticket at an event in Norfolk at about 9 a.m. EDT/1400 GMT.

His campaign would not say who Romney has chosen, but he has been working from a short list of candidates that included Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Ohio Senator Rob Portman and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty.