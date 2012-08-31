Romney heads from convention to view Louisiana hurricane damage

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mitt Romney, fresh from accepting the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s national convention, will go to Louisiana on Friday to view damage from Hurricane Isaac.

Romney, who will take on President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election, saw his nominating convention in Tampa, Florida, shortened by Isaac after officials canceled Monday’s events in case the storm hit the area.

Romney is scheduled to join Republican Governor Bobby Jindal in Louisiana. The two will meet with first responders and view damage from Isaac, according to a campaign aide.

Republicans were wary throughout the week of appearing insensitive at their convention as the seven-year anniversary of devastating Hurricane Katrina and its subsequent, maligned federal response coincided with Isaac’s approach.

The remnants of Hurricane Isaac continued to cause problems on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding to the lower Mississippi Valley as Gulf Coast residents get ready to start their cleanup efforts.

Isaac was the first hurricane to hit the United States this year and provided a successful test of New Orleans’ pricey new flood defenses.

Now a tropical depression, Isaac can still trigger tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. (Editing By Bill Trott)