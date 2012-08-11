FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In big intro of running-mate Ryan, Romney's tongue slips
August 11, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

In big intro of running-mate Ryan, Romney's tongue slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NORFOLK, Virginia, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The stage was set on Saturday for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s big introduction of his running-mate Paul Ryan, when Romney’s tongue let him down.

“Join me in welcoming the next president of the United States, Paul Ryan,” a beaming Romney said at an event in front of the retired battleship USS Wisconsin.

Moments later Romney returned to the podium. “Every now and then I‘m known to make a mistake. I did not make a mistake with this guy,” he said of Ryan. But he corrected himself, saying the Wisconsin congressman is “going to be the next vice-president of the United States.”

