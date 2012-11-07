FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin welcomes Obama victory
November 7, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Putin welcomes Obama victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama’s re-election and hopes it will have a positive impact on ties with the United States, his spokesman told Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said Moscow was ready to take cooperation with the U.S. government as far as Washington was willing to go.

“We will continue to work with this administration,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency in an interview with a Russian newspaper. “We are ready, on the basis of mutual equality, mutual profit and mutual respect ... to go as far as the U.S. administration is willing to go.”

