George Soros says Obama victory means 'more sensible politics'
November 7, 2012 / 4:54 AM / in 5 years

George Soros says Obama victory means 'more sensible politics'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros said late Tuesday that the re-election of President Barack Obama will open “the door for a more sensible politics.”

Soros, who has contributed mightily to Democratic causes, told Reuters: ”I‘m delighted that President Obama has won. The American electorate has rejected extremist positions, opening the door for a more sensible politics.

“Hopefully the Republicans in office will make better partners in the coming years, most urgently in avoiding the so-called fiscal cliff.”

