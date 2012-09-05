FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weather forces Democrats to move Obama speech indoors
September 5, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Weather forces Democrats to move Obama speech indoors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 5 (Reuters) - Democratic convention officials on Wednesday moved U.S. President Barack Obama’s acceptance speech inside on Thursday because of severe weather forecasts, canceling plans to hold it in a 74,000-seat outdoor football stadium.

The address will now be in the approximately 20,000-seat Time Warner Cable Arena, which has housed the first two nights of the convention.

Weather forecasters had predicted a chance of thunderstorms for Charlotte, North Carolina where the convention is being held.

