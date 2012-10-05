FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney: Economy continues to struggle under Obama
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Romney: Economy continues to struggle under Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said an encouraging unemployment report on Friday demonstrates that the economy continues to struggle under President Barack Obama, his rival in the Nov. 6 election.

“This is not what a real recovery looks like,” Romney said in a prepared statement. “Under President Obama, we’ll get another four years like the last four years. If I‘m elected, we will have a real recovery with pro-growth policies that will create 12 million new jobs and rising incomes for everyone.”

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent in September, the lowest level since Obama took office in January 2009.

Romney argued that the rate would be closer to 11 percent if it counted all those who have dropped out of the labor force.

