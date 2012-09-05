US House Democrats bring "war on women" to convention stage

* Female U.S. representatives appear as group on stage

* Speakers say Democrats will protect women’s interests

By Patricia Zengerle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two dozen women from the U.S. House of Representatives brought the Democrats’ “war on women” campaign argument to the party’s convention stage on Tuesday with sharp denunciations of Republicans on healthcare, equal pay and domestic violence.

Led by Nancy Pelosi of California, the only woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, the women pressed the party’s argument that the Democrats will protect women’s interests against what they described as Republican attacks.

“When my Republican colleagues held a hearing about birth control and refused to include a single woman on the first panel as a witness, I asked, ‘Where are the women?'” said New York congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

“Where are the women? The women are here. And we are on our way to re-elect our president,” she said, to cheers.

Democrats see the women’s vote as a key to victory this fall, with polls showing President Barack Obama leading among women voters, and trailing among men. They are spotlighting women officials - and women running for office - at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week.

They have seized upon socially conservative statements by Republicans to paint the rival party as anti-woman, such as the opposition to contraception by former Senator Rick Santorum, who spoke last week at the Republican convention and was Mitt Romney’s last major rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

They also seized on a comment last month by Todd Akin, a Missouri congressman running for a U.S. Senate seat, who opined that women are unlikely to get pregnant from “legitimate” rape, and sponsored anti-abortion legislation with fellow congressman Paul Ryan, Romney’s vice presidential running mate.

U.S. Representative Allyson Schwartz, from Pennsylvania, said Democrats would keep Republicans from destroying Medicare, the popular government health insurance program for older Americans.

Medicare has become a focus of campaigning for the Nov. 6 general election.

Romney and Ryan support a plan to change Medicare into one that would give recipients a fixed amount of government money each year to buy private health insurance or traditional Medicare coverage.

The Democrats attack that approach as a bid to “destroy” Medicare and turn it into a voucher program. Republicans in turn insist that Obama cut $716 billion from Medicare to pay for his healthcare overhaul.

The speaker list Tuesday night also included Nancy Keenan, president of the National Abortion Rights Action League, Tammy Duckworth, a wounded Iraq war veteran who is running for a House seat from Illinois, Lilly Ledbetter, whose legal fight for pay equity inspired a law in her name, and first lady Michelle Obama.