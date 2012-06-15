Canada, Michigan announce new Detroit-Windsor bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder announced a deal on Friday to build a new public bridge linking Detroit and Windsor despite opposition from the billionaire owner of the 83-year-old Ambassador Bridge that will compete with it.

“This is a great act of confidence in the future of the North American economy at a critical time,” said Harper as he announced the pact in Windsor.

The Windsor-Detroit corridor is Canada’s most important trade artery and the busiest commercial land border crossing in North America.

The second bridge over the Detroit River is estimated to cost $2.1 billion (C$2.14 billion) and will create 10,000 jobs, according to Snyder’s office.

The Michigan legislature has kept Snyder from spending state funds to work with Canadian officials on the new bridge. Snyder worked around the legislature in an agreement with Harper that calls for Canada to fund the bridge, the roadwork and other costs associated with it.

Canada is to pay up to $550 million to cover Michigan’s expense on the bridge, which will then allow the state to get up to $2 billion in U.S. federal matching funds.

Once the bridge opens Michigan is to repay Canada for its portion of the cost with toll collections. Snyder said there will be no cost burden to the taxpayers of Michigan in building the bridge.

Snyder addressed opposition to the “New International Trade Crossing” public bridge in the Michigan legislature, including members of his own Republican party, by saying a second span was needed for economic development, adding, “I still believe we’re in a crisis.”

The volume of trade that transits the existing Ambassador Bridge is greater than the trade between the United States and Britain, Harper said.

Snyder said on Friday that 8,000 trucks cross the current bridge each day, and traffic jams created by the trucks and passenger cars impede expansion of trade and economic opportunities for Ontario and Michigan.

“It’s time for a new bridge,” said Snyder. “Trade demands it. It’s an opportunity to create jobs.”

The trade between Canada and Michigan in 2011 was $70.2 billion (C$71.4 billion).

“We need to keep working hard to create more and better jobs ... and one of the very best ways to do that is to enhance international trade and commerce ... There’s no time to wait,” Snyder said.

Billionaire Manuel “Matty” Maroun and his family, who own the Ambassador Bridge, will continue to fight the new bridge announced by Harper and Snyder.

Mickey Blashfield, director of the People Should Decide ballot initiative, seeks to put the issue of whether Michigan should allow a public bridge before the state’s voters his November.

“The facts remain that traffic (on the Ambassador Bridge) is down 40 percent since 1999,” said Blashfield, who said that Snyder has still not made a solid case for a second commercial crossing.

A tunnel under the Detroit River that primarily carries passenger cars also connects Windsor with Detroit.

Canadian government transportation officials say that short-term statistics on traffic over the Ambassador Bridge do not counter the need to prepare long-term solutions for what they say will be increased trade over the Detroit River.

Much of the trade is by trucks carrying auto supplies for assembly plants on both sides of the border.

Sergio Marchionne, chairman and chief executive of the No. 3 U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC, said in a statement issued on Friday that he strongly supports construction of the new bridge.

“A new crossing represents a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen the economies of the U.S. and Canada, the future of our company and many other businesses,” Marchionne said. (Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)