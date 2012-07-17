Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit closed, officials say

July 16 (Reuters) - The Ambassador Bridge, a busy international border crossing linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, was closed Monday night, officials said. No immediate reason was given.

The shutdown comes less than a week after a nearby cross-border tunnel was closed by a bomb threat.

Scott Vetor, a supervisor with the Windsor Police, said the span was shut to traffic going in and out of Canada shortly before 8 p.m. ET “It’s still shut down now,” Vetor said shortly after 9 p.m. (Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Philip Barbara)