TransCanada CEO "very pleased" as Keystone XL edges forward
January 31, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada CEO "very pleased" as Keystone XL edges forward

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp’s chief executive said on Friday he was “very pleased” with the release of a U.S. State Department review on Keystone XL, which played down the impact the 1,179-mile (1,898 km) pipeline would have on climate change.

“We are very pleased with the release and being able to move this next stage of the process,” said Russ Girling on a conference call. “It’s been long in getting here, but obviously as a company we’re well prepared to move into this next phase.”

The pipeline will now move into the final stage of the review process. If approved, construction is set to take about two years.

