FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Three Amigos' to set clean energy goal of 50 pct by 2025 - White House
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
June 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

'Three Amigos' to set clean energy goal of 50 pct by 2025 - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will this week agree that their three countries will aim to produce 50 percent of their power from clean energy sources by 2025, the White House said on Monday.

Together, the three countries currently rely on renewable and nuclear power for an estimated 37 percent of their electricity, White House officials told reporters on a conference call previewing the trilateral North American summit, which will be held in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.