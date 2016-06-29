FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico president: Integration, not isolation, the path for North America
June 29, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Mexico president: Integration, not isolation, the path for North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that "isolation is not the path, integration is," a day after U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking in a joint address alongside U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, who have gathered in Ottawa for the "Three Amigos" summit, Pena Nieto also said he felt the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement was an opportunity for the three countries to reaffirm ties. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
