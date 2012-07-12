FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major tunnel linking U.S. and Canada shut by bomb threat
July 12, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

Major tunnel linking U.S. and Canada shut by bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 12 (Reuters) - One of the busiest border crossings between the United States and Canada, the tunnel connecting Detroit with Windsor, Canada, was shut down on Thursday after a bomb threat was phoned in to Canadian police, authorities said.

A Detroit police bomb squad was en route to the tunnel, and residents were told to use the Ambassador Bridge linking the two countries instead, Detroit Police officer Cassandra Lewis said.

“The threat was that there was a bomb in the tunnel,” Lewis said.

Federal and city authorities on both the U.S. and Canadian sides had responded, she said.

Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune

