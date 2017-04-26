Canada reports progress with U.S. on lumber, "but not there yet"

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada and the United States have made progress in recent days on a dispute over Canadian lumber exports "but we are not there yet", Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday.

Freeland, speaking to reporters on a conference call, also said the United States should treat Canada with respect, given that Canada is a major supplier of softwood. Washington announced on Monday it was imposing tariffs on Canadian lumber imports. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)