Canada PM: not worried new President might want to reopen NAFTA

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he was not worried that the next U.S. President might seek to reopen the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I don’t think that’s a real issue. I think it’s a concern but I‘m not worried that we’re going to suddenly reopen NAFTA or other trade deals,” he told CNBC television in an interview when pressed about negative comments about NAFTA in the run-up to the U.S. election. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by David Ljunggren)