a year ago
Canada says deadlocked with U.S. over lumber, ready to litigate
September 14, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Canada says deadlocked with U.S. over lumber, ready to litigate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada has not yet managed to settle a long-running dispute with the United States over softwood lumber exports and is ready to resort to litigation if necessary, Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.

Freeland was speaking after talks with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Washington. U.S. producers complain that Canadian lumber is subsidized, and have in the past launched trade challenges that resulted in the United States imposing billions of dollars in tariffs. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

