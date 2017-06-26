WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary decision to exclude three Canadian Atlantic provinces from a U.S. investigation into whether Canada is dumping or subsidizing exports of softwood lumber.

The decision to exclude Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island follows a preliminary finding by the department in April that Canada subsidizes its softwood lumber exports, which prompted the United States to slap on countervailing duties of 20 percent.

In a statement announcing the latest decision, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said those duties would still be collected pending a final determination.

