U.S. panel backs lung cancer screening for high-risk groups

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - After decades of debate, an influential U.S. panel has endorsed the use of low-dose CT scans to detect lung cancer in high-risk individuals, paving the way for insurance coverage of the test for as many as 10 million smokers and former smokers.

The draft guidelines issued on Monday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force call for annual CT screening of current and former smokers aged 55 to 80 with a history of smoking the equivalent of a pack a day for 30 years, or two packs a day for 15 years. The recommendation applies to those who have quit smoking within the past 15 years.

The panel gave the screening a “B” recommendation, meaning they are at least moderately certain that the benefits of testing outweigh the harms. Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers are required to cover preventive services with a grade of “B” or higher.

The recommendations, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, are intended to help prevent some of the 160,000 annual lung cancer deaths in the United States, which exceed the total number of deaths from breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. Smoking is the biggest risk factor for developing lung cancer, resulting in about 85 percent of lung cancers in the United States.

Dr. Michael LeFevre of the University of Missouri in Columbia, who served on the task force, said “getting screened for lung cancer is not an alternative to quitting smoking,” but he said screening high-risk smokers can prevent as many as 20,000 deaths a year.

Laurie Fenton Ambrose of the Lung Cancer Alliance, a group that has long advocated for lung cancer screening, said if approved in final form, the guidelines would represent a “profound” and “monumental moment.”

The guidelines largely fall in line with recommendations from most major groups of cancer experts, including the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists.

But some doctors worry the rating might lead to over diagnosis and over treatment of cancers, in much the same way that widespread screening programs for breast and prostate cancers have done.

The proposed guidelines are based on a review of published research since 2004, the time of the group’s last review.

Some of the strongest evidence came from the National Lung Screening Test, the largest-ever lung cancer screening study that in 2011 found CT screening cuts deaths from lung cancer.

The federally funded trial, which studied 53,000 current or former heavy smokers, found that CT scanning cut lung cancer deaths in high-risk smokers by 20 percent compared to no screening or to chest X-rays, which often miss early-stage cancers.

The task force is expected to make its decision sometime after Aug. 26 when the public comment period ends.