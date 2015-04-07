No indication malicious activity behind Washington outage -official

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - There is no indication of malicious activity behind the power outages in Washington on Tuesday that affected the White House, State Department and other U.S. government buildings, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The department said it was closely monitoring the reports of power outages. “At this time, there is no indication that this outage is the result of any malicious activity,” a DHS official told Reuters. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)